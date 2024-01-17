Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that Angola’s premier investment platform – Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) – will return for its fifth edition from October 2-4 at Centro de Convencoes Talatona in Luanda, Angola this year. Uniting global financiers, high-profile project developers, and key players from both the Angolan and global energy landscape, the AOG conference and exhibition proudly takes place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company (NOC) Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG), the African Energy Chamber, the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute (IRDP) as well as the key players in the private sector.

Backed by key industry players including the Association of Angolan Petroleum Service Companies, the UK – Angola Chamber of Commerce, the US – Angola Chamber of Commerce, the Associação de Empresas Autóctones para a Indústria Petrolífera de Angola, Sonangol, Eni, TotalEnergies, Chevron, Exxon, Etu Energias and Azule Energy, AOG ranks as the official platform where Angola’s oil and gas matters and investment opportunities are discussed and optimized. In 2023, the event welcomed 2,213 industry delegates from 41 countries as well as 389 global companies, providing a dynamic platform for exploration and exploitation of investment and partnership opportunities within Angola’s thriving energy value chain.

“The African Energy Chamber is proud to endorse this conference and work with ECP on this edition of AOG. We are thankful to the leadership of the country for their consistent commitment to improving the operating environment for both local and international investors in Angola’s oil and gas sector. The announcement of multiple drilling campaigns scheduled to take place this year and next, points to a positive response of the industry to the government’s reforms,” said Sergio Pugliese, President of the African Energy Chamber in Angola.

According to Devi Paulsen-Abbott, CEO of ECP, “expanding on the success of previous editions, AOG 2024 will be bigger and better as we bring together industry leaders and foster collaboration for a more resilient Angolan oil and gas landscape.”

As one of Africa’s leading oil producers, boasting an impressive output of over 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd), Angola has garnered a reputation as an easily accessible and attractive investment destination. Under the leadership of President João Lourenço and the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil, and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, Angola ranks as Africa’s second-biggest oil producer and one of the continent’s fastest growing gas markets. The country has continued to attract additional investments for new exploration from global major players such as TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Eni and Azule Energy. Local players such as Sonangol E&P and ACREP have resumed drilling onshore whilst Etu Energias has been active on the mergers and acquisition market, closing deals worth more than USD 1 billion in recent months. In 2024, an exhilarating project pipeline will unfold, accentuating the investment landscape in Angola, as recent transactions underscore promising opportunities. Anticipated highlights this year include the eagerly awaited final investment decision (FID) for the Cameia-Golfinho fields operated by Total E&P Angola. As well as the commencement of first production at the 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) CLOV Phase 3 project in Block 17 and the initiation of phase 1 of the 30,000 bpd Cabinda Oil Refinery.

Attention is not only on current developments but future projects – a testament to companies’ long-term focus on the Angolan market. In 2022, France’s TotalEnergies announced a multi-energy strategy in the country, with investments including the $850 million Begonia development in Block 17/06. In 2023, ExxonMobil announced it will invest up to $15 billion in the country’s Namibe Basin, with finance largely focused towards commercial oil discoveries. In late 2023, Azule Energy signed three Risk Service Contracts for offshore Blocks 46, 47 and 18/15; Afentra secured approval to acquire Blocks 3/05 and 23; while concessions signed for Blocks KON-2, KON-11, KON-12 and KON-16 marked the entry of new players including Inktank Group, Brite’s Oil and Gas, MTI Group and more.

Meanwhile, the country is also quickly becoming the investment destination of choice for natural gas players. With over 11 trillion cubic feet of proven resources, the development of large-scale projects is underpinned by attractive fiscal terms. The $12 billion Angola Liquefied Natural Gas project – with a capacity of 5.2 million tons per annum – showcases the commercial viability of billion-dollar gas projects. Construction of the Soyo II Combined Cycle Power Plant is kicking off this year; the Quiluma/Maboqueiro project is on track for first production in 2026; the Agogo FFD project expects first gas in 2024; while FID is expected for the Ndungu FFD. Top of FormBottom of Form

Angola has also streamlined the investment process, making it straightforward for potential investors. Through the country’s six-year licensing round – launched in 2019 – the ANPG consistently invites investment into emerging basins, attracting a wide variety of companies. In September 2023, a recent public tender was launched for 12 onshore blocks in the Kwanza and Congo basins, the results of which are expected in 2024. Through regular engagement with foreign and local companies, the country works closely to ensure mutual benefits and maximum returns. Additionally, the government is committed to strengthening the competitiveness of the domestic industry, a process that has seen the emergence of local giants such as Cabship and FAMAR, both in logistics. The government has also embarked on a process which would see NOC Sonangol transform into a global energy company by 2026. This showcases Angola’s modern and industry-focused approach to developing its resources.

Angola’s investment opportunities transcend traditional oil and gas, with the country’s renewables enticing players. A landmark green hydrogen development is on track to be developed with the aim of supplying European markets, making the project unique in the region. Significant opportunities also remain for investors interested in solar, critical minerals and wind. Global support has already been noted with the United States government and associated institutions pledging $2 billion in December 2023 towards these industries.

As such, Angola’s energy sector is ripe for investment and the AOG 2024 conference and Exhibition serves as a bridge connecting foreign companies and their Angolan counterparts. Building and expanding on discussions and deals signed at the 2023 event – seven agreements in total – the 2024 conference promises new opportunities for engagement and investment. Make the right investment: join the AOG 2024 conference today.

