The leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, has announced that the convention, which was abruptly cancelled on January 7, 2024, at Black Star Square will still be organized.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he said the event will happen but in another country.

To him, his focus is mainly on the youth therefore it is important that the youth receive his message.

Cheddar mentioned that, the incident had opened doors for him worldwide and he is now receiving calls from influential people across the world.

“I am focused on the youth, and our main purpose is giving. Given another opportunity, we will organize another convention in another country because after the other one was cancelled, I have had influential people call me to encourage me and urged me to come to their country and do the event because the youth is my focus” he said.

Initially scheduled for Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Black Star Square to coincide with Ghana’s Constitution Day, the event was abruptly cancelled a few hours before its commencement.

The organizers cited a last-minute directive from the government as the reason for the cancellation.

According to the New Africa Foundation, the organizers of the event, all the speakers — Professor P. L. O. Lumumba, Julius Malema, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, and Peter Obi– and thousands of patrons had filled the Independence Square for the event when the directive for the cancellation reached them.

But Cheddar expressed his disappointment with the turn of events but said the New Force movement had become powerful in Ghana.

