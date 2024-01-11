Presidential aspirant for the 2024 general elections, Nana Kwame Bediako has expressed disappointment in the presidency for the abrupt cancellation of the Convention on Africa’s Challenges organized by the New Africa Foundation.

He revealed that, he spent a total sum of about $300,000 on the event, only to be canceled by the government despite receiving approval.

“My question is how many offices do we have in the country for the President? it looks like it is two or three but if it is one then we have different information. The receipt that we got for the payment of the venue is 30,000, not 10,000 cedis. You need 6 days for the setup and work and you have to pay. They were aware of all preparations from the 2nd to the 8th of January and the event was on the 7th. I’m going by the law, I invested $300,000 into an event that will inspire the Nation and they just come and tear it down,” he said in an interview on TV3.

Nana Kwame Bediako explained that, the purpose of the convention was to uplift and inspire the youth of Ghana and the African continent at large.

“I get inspiration from our leaders, past and new. I decided to bring four of the greatest voices currently in Africa together to educate and motivate, inspire the youth. To talk about national governance and the future of Africa to spark a new audience with what they are looking for and haven’t been getting in the past.

“I planned the convention with my charity organization, the New Africa Foundation. I thought that regardless of my ambition to run for president, it’s also very important for me to bring such leaders into the country to highlight the country so the continent will see the value of the country,” he stated..

The event was slated to take place at Ghana’s Independence Square on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Esteemed thought leaders, including Professor PLO Lumumba, Peter Obi, Julius Malema, and others, were scheduled to speak at this gathering.

But government stopped the event citing ‘unforeseen state event’.

Read also: