Ghanaian rapper, Medikal appeared on legendary rapper, Lil Wayne’s Instagram stories after showing off the US rapper’s liquor brand, Bumbu Rum.

The ‘Omo Ada’ rapper also donned the Bumbu hat whiles in a studio recording, and the gesture caught the attention of the Carter V crooner.

Lil Wayne posted Medikal for the usual 24-hour period before vanishing away.

Reacting to the post, Medikal recounted how Lil Wayne has been an idol for him, adding that, the rap icon birthed his music career.

He wrote on X, “Became a rapper because of this Man and my whole life changed. Damn ! Dreams really come true. Love Wayne 🖤 [SIC}”.

Meanwhile, some fans have asked Medikal to capitalise on the agenda by pushing for a collaboration.

