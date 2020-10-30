Lil Wayne appears to be supporting President Donald Trump‘s Platinum Plan, an initiative that lays out a promise to Black America over four years.

On Thursday evening (October 29), Weezy jumped on Twitter to share a photo of himself standing with the current President of the United States.

In the caption for the photo, Lil Wayne revealed that they recently met to discuss criminal justice reform and Mr Trump’s Platinum Plan for his campaign.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” he wrote.

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” he said.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

The platform for Trump’s Platinum Plan promises to bring almost $500 billion into Black communities, provide better and affordable healthcare, offer access to capital for Black businesses, educational opportunities and more.

MORE:

In fact, it was reported earlier this month that Ice Cube met with Mr Trump as well. During an Instagram Live session on October 11, Ice Cube didn’t confirm any specifics, but he did say that he met with both Democrats and Republicans.

On the meeting with the Republicans, Ice Cube said: “We also met with the Republicans and shit. They brought us in. We talked to ’em. They’ve moved their agenda a lot because of what we said. You know, they put $500 billion on the table. Who knows what’s gone really happen. I just know one of ’em gon’ win. I don’t know if it can really matter to us. We gotta just push whoever’s in there ’cause ain’t nobody really solved our problems. People say we can’t take another four years of this. Black people, we can take anything, shit.”

The news of Ice Cube supposedly meeting with Mr Trump’s team was made public knowledge once Katrina Pierson, a senior advisor for the Trump administration, announced via Twitter that the N.W.A. rapper had been working with the president to help develop the Platinum Plan for his campaign. Ice Cube later made it clear that he hasn’t endorsed Mr Trump or Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In any event, while this is the first we’ve heard from Wayne regarding the upcoming election, he isn’t the first rapper to show support for Mr Trump in this capacity.

Lil Pump, Waka Flocka Flame and 50 Cent have all been vocal about being in Mr Trump’s corner rather than Mr Biden’s corner.

50 Cent and Pump both showed support for Mr Trump while condemning the former vice president’s proposed tax plan, which would increase taxes for residents in New York State, New York City, New Jersey and California who make over $400,000 a year.

Wayne’s support for President Trump has angered many of his fans who aren’t fond of the current Commander-in-Chief.