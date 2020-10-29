Desmond Elliot has apologised for addressing the youth as ‘Children’ while making his submission during plenary at the Lagos State House of Assembly last week.

In a viral video that captured the Surulere lawmaker‘s submission on the Lagos carnage, he addressed the youth as children and opined that social media was used to fuel the carnage.

Nigerians on social media have been dragging him for his comment.

In a statement he released on his Twitter handle, the actor apologised for his choice of words during the deliberation. According to him, he did not mean to be insensitive.

Read his statement below: