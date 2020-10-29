Nigerians are unhappy with actor turned politician Desmond Elliot’s comments following the #EndSARS protests and the Lekki shooting.

In a now-viral video, the actor is heard calling out the youth and “children” for reigning insults on politicians after the Nigerian police allegedly opened fire on protesters in Lekki.

According to him, he was disturbed to read comments of people who showed such grave hatred towards their leaders.

“When I went through comments I couldn’t believe it, curses, the abuses from children and I ask myself, is this Nigeria?”

Mr Elliot blamed the existence of social media and its influencers for “all the narrative we are seeing today.”

He called for a clampdown on social media, saying, “if we don’t start now there will be no Nigeria in the next five years.”

His comment has infuriated a lot of his compatriots who are angry that Mr Elliot chose to criticise the youth and what they do on social media instead of joining the fight against SARS.

According to some users, he “conveniently” focused on social media leaving out the many things people were fighting against during the EndSARS protests.

“Very disappointing statement from Desmond Elliot. He should talk about the root cause… Why did that happen? He should tell us,” one Twitter user wrote.

Very disappointing statement from Desmond Elliot. He should talk about the root cause… Why did that happen? He should tell us. https://t.co/hLC0SVQnir — Jonas Nyabor (@jnyabor) October 29, 2020

Musician Davido could not hide his disappointment in the actor stating that the actor has destroyed all the good memories people had of him.

Desmond Elliot just destroyed all the precious child hood memories he gave us in movies …. — Davido (@davido) October 29, 2020

When Patience Ozokwor poisoned Desmond Elliot for no reason in one movie I watched, I was angry, not anymore though.



Now I understand what happened, She knew him before us https://t.co/U1apcvLWa7 — Geo Money (@GeoMoney3) October 29, 2020

The same social media they "USED" to package themselves into power. — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot is only 46.

He already thinks of us as “children”.



To him, those of you on social media are little kids who are naive, stupid, uninformed with access to a platform you shouldn’t have.



If a 46yr old lawmaker thinks like this,

What then is the hope of this country? — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 29, 2020

Honestly I’m more than disappointed in Desmond Elliot. I’m so shocked. Anyway, we have been praying that God should expose the real state of mind of our leaders. Now we know how he really processes things. I pray the people he looks forward to representing in 2023 remember today — Kemi Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju) October 29, 2020

These guys keep messing with the wrong generation. Desmond Elliot is going to get dragged today Ehn. Won Ma ki oriki iponripongba babanla baba e fun deledele lonii 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 — La Lumiere (@BeeTheLight_) October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot just proved that being a youth is not only about having a young body but a young mind as well. Desmond Elliot is just a youth with the 9-5 generation mentality and this is not the kind of people we need in power — The Attah of Nigeria 👳🇳🇬 (@akortainment) October 29, 2020