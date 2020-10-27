Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo says he hasn’t slept on his commitment to giving out over 4,000 laptops to tertiary students who reside in his constituency, Ayawaso West Wuogon.

According to aspiring MP, he is more than determined to support and improve education and easy learning among the youth to better Ghana.

In a video posted by the actor on his social media, recipients of the brand-new laptops, most of whom are students who could otherwise not procure their own laptops, said they needed the laptops to aid their studies.

A number of elated beneficiaries expressed their joy, saying it will go a long way to make their learning easier.

One of the students, a University for Development Studies (UDS) student who is a registered voter in Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, thanked Mr Dumelo, saying it was the first laptop her family has ever had.

Another student, a visually impaired, was grateful for the initiative, saying he wouldn’t go through stress to learn anymore.

I am very surprised; I never thought you will bring it. I thought you have forgotten about me… I want to say God bless you and thank you, one female student recipient said.

