Abuakwa South parliamentary candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Sanusi, says the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Kyea, should prepare to be shocked over his defeat in the coming December 7, 2020.



Speaking in an interview with Radio 1’s Nana Kwabena Addo, he said this will be a record win for the NDC since 1992 when the party won the Abuakwa South seat.



“He will be shocked and collapse. Samuel Atta Kyea will be sent to the hospital as he watches me snatch the seat from him come December 7,” he revealed.



He added that he will do all these because the incumbent MP has failed to keep his promise to the people of Abuakwa South for the past 16 years without development.



“There is no development in Abuakwa South, Atta Kyea cannot boast of a single development for his 16 years in office as MP but Abuakwa South deserves better and I will give them the best,” he said.



Alhaji Sanusi accused the MP of deliberately turning a blind eye to the plight of the people of Adukrom who are perceived to be NDC, thereby, depriving them of the needed development.



In the 2012 elections, Alhaji Sanusi, who is staging a comeback, got 8,838 votes while the MP got 29, 330 votes.

