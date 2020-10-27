President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has recently commissioned the National Housing and Mortgage Fund Project at Tema Community 22.

With a housing deficit of over two million, the country requires 70,000 housing units to meet the demand but inadequate regulation and high cost of houses have left one-third of Ghanaians living in poor houses.

The 204 housing units, commissioned by President Akufo-Addo, will, therefore, help to some extent reduce the housing deficit.

President Akufo-Addo said the project will be replicated in all the regions to offer affordable housing for public sector workers as some houses have been completed and others in the pipeline.

Housing Minister Samuel Atta Akyea said this forms part of efforts to ease accommodation burden on Ghanaians under the affordable housing scheme.

While acknowledging the threat of inadequate housing to the populace, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced the next New Patriotic Party government, if elected in the next election, will make housing the biggest economic activity.

On her part, Valerie Ashiety, Tema Development Company Limited (TDC) board member, retreated that the entire TDC family pledges to remain committed to the government’s mission of the housing deficit as well as maintaining TDC’s exemplary and undisputed leadership in real estate and it’s ancillary endeavors.