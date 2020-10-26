Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker for the Zebilla Constituency in the Upper East Region, John Ndebugri has given the reason behind his open campaign against his party.

Mr Ndebugri has said his intention is to rescue Ghana from the mess created under the watch of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Private Legal Practitioner who has, for some time now, been attacking the NPP said things are not going well as expected.

According to him, there was the need for him to join Former President John Dramani Mahama to rescue the country from the mess it finds itself in.

Addressing supporters of the NDC last weekend during a health walk in Zebilla, Mr Ndebugri said, “I am neither NDC nor NPP but I want to join forces with my brother Mahama to rescue Ghana from the current mess”.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo, in opposition, promised many many things which he has not fulfilled,” he added.

He added that Mr Akufo-Addo, in opposition, accused Mahama of running a family and friends’ government but he is now doing worse things than was seen under the erstwhile administration.

He cited the appointment of Joyce Bawah Mugtari, a cousin to the former President and some few friends which became a major campaign tool for the NPP, then in opposition.

“But now, hardly will you hear names from the Jubilee House like Nuhu, Ibrahim, Abugri. Those there are all Akufo-Addo’s family and friends,” he said.

“In 2016, Akufo-Addo told us to try him and if he didn’t do well, we can kick him out so we are kicking him out on 7th December, because he didn’t do well, he didn’t do well. One village one dam, one district one factory, in Garu how many dams are there, Garu factory where is it located and what does it produce, Bawku factory what does it produce, Zebilla factory what does it produce, Pusiga factory what does it produce?” he asked.