Residents of Nsuta – Birim in the Sekyere Central District of the Ashanti Region have said some armed robbers in the area have resulted in putting their fingers in the private parts of women in the area.



The armed robbers, who operate on the Nsuta-Birim-Jeduako road, according to the residents, do not only rob them but use their fingers on the private parts of their victims who are women.



Speaking to OTEC News’ Kwame Agyenim Boateng, commercial drivers, who work in the area, said they have grounded their vehicles for the past one week due to the rampant robbery cases recorded in the area.



They disclosed that robbers in the past months have consistently attacked drivers and traders with sophisticated guns and machetes killing three persons with one sustaining severe machete injuries.



“We are tired of the armed robbery operations in the area, they beat men with guns and machete after ‘fingering’ our wives,” one of the drivers cried.



“We had to park our cars for over one week due to how the robbers were chasing us on daily basis, we have reported the matter to Nsuta police on several cases but nothing has been done about the situation,” he said.



The situation, they added, has brought untold hardship to them as traders can no longer go about their normal trading activities to supply foodstuff and goods in both Birim and Jeduako Communities.



The residents have, therefore, called on authorities in the area to help curb the menace for peace to prevail in the area.

Source: otecfmghana.com