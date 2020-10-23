Rare photos of popular Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah‘s adorable son have popped up online and fans cannot keep calm.

The photos were to mark the little boy, identified as Abrantie Borga Clyde’s second birthday.

The series of photos posted captured a happy child who served bold fashion statements.

One of them saw little Clyde exhibit his drumming skills.

ALSO READ:

With his ponk hairstyle, he gave off wild and exciting poses.

Posting the photo on Instagram, the actress captioned it: “Happy birthday to my son. You are blessed and highly favoured. I love ❤️ you so much 🥰💋.”

The post has generated many goodwill messages for the boy from followers including colleague actors.