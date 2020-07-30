Popular Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah, has released a photo on social media to send the space into complete ecstasy.

The photo, apart from its background beauty, also accurately reveals all of Martha’s curves.

The actress, who is undoubtedly one of Ghana’s most respected actresses shared the photo on her Instagram page.

The photo has Martha wearing a beautiful lace dress as she posed beside a beautiful car.

READ ALSO:

She shared the photo with the caption: It takes courage to get back up and keep moving forward. Real courage, and as women let’s encourage each other to achieve the goals we have set for ourselves as long as it is in the right direction to bring positive transformation to our society and the next generation.

Find post below: