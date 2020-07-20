Popular Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah, is undoubtedly one of Ghana’s most respected actresses.

Many a time, she presents herself as a decent actress who does not conform to the trend of posting photo that reveals her cleavages and other sensitive parts of her body.

In the latest photo, she was seen coming out of her expensive car.

She wore a beautiful dress made from an African print which was carefully styled to bring out her curves.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: “Sunday fashion inspiration @gtp_fashion. Attention Fabric lovers! U can now purchase your desired fabrics from www.buygtp.com and have it delivered directly to you! Dress by lyran collections make up @magdalcouture.”