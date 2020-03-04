Popular Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah, has for the first time shared photos of her lookalike younger brother online.

Martha Ankomah flaunted her brother who is publicly known as ‘Kojo Activity’ as he marked his birthday on March 2, 2020.

ALSO: Go to court – Ambolley dares Okyeame Kwame

Both Martha and her brother ‘Kojo Activity’ were seen in a beautiful pose showing how identical they looked.

Wishing her brother on her Instagram page, the actress wrote; “Happy birthday to my sweetheart. I wish you long life, good health and prosperity. Psalm 91 is your portion. You are blessed and highly favored @kojoactivity love you so much,”.

Below is the post;