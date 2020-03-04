Ghanaian highlife musician, songwriter, producer, and composer Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has said that hiplife artiste, songwriter and producer Okyeame Kwame can sue him over what he [Okyeame] considers to be a defamatory statement levelled against him by the former.

In a phone in interview on Accra based Happy FM, the veteran musician stated categorically, “Okyeame Kwame should go to court. If he wants to take the issue to court, he should.”

Ambolley is on record to have stated categorically on an Accra based radio station that he has evidence former president of Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffuor (Obour) gave Okyeame Kwame, Tic and other friends of his GHS 50,000 each from the GHS 2m fiscal budget money which was given to the union by the government in 2012.

Few hours after the claim, Okyeame Kwame, through his lawyer Bobby Banson ESQ FCIArb of Smith & Adelaide legal firm, asked Ambolley to retract the statement. He threatened to sue if the veteran failed to do the needful within 72 hours.

The 72-hour ultimatum Okyeame Kwame gave Gyedu-Blay Ambolley on February 26, 2020 to either retract a ‘defamatory comment’ he made about him and apologise in that same fashion, or face him in court is past due.

But the veteran musician who pleaded for an extension to do his checks has refused to render an apology to the rapper and dared him to take the issue to court.

Many Ghanaians are in suspense as to whether the claims of Ambolley are truly so and he now has the necessary documents to prove that or his pride has gotten the best out of him.