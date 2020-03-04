Work has stalled on the Ejisu-Donaso bridge project as thieves steal controller boards, injectors and pumps of three excavators.

Three bridges linking Ejisu to Donaso and other areas in the Ashanti Region, have broken down for over two years.

Motorists and commuters have had to truncate their journey on one side of the collapsed bridges and continue in another vehicle to the other side.

ALSO: Humble yourself like Wizkid, angry mum tells Davido

Work was scheduled to have been completed and the road reopened to traffic but the disappearance of excavator parts means further delay.

As police begin investigations into the incident, some youth in the area say they suspect sabotage.

ALSO: Kenyan artwork catches the eye of comedian Steve Harvey

Henry Duah Boateng says they are working with the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them to book.

Meanwhile, the police have picked up a security guard for questioning.

