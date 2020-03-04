A mother of two, Alimot Idris, on Tuesday, prayed a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her eight-year-old marriage to her husband, Idris, whom she described as a liar.

Alimot, a trader, told the court that her husband was not straightforward in his dealings with her.

“When I had my second pregnancy, his family came to my house one morning to claim the custody of my first child.”

“They said my husband had informed them that he was not responsible for my second pregnancy.”

“When I asked him what was happening, he denied saying anything of such to anyone.”

“During this period, sometime in 2006, he ran away from home.”

“Although I was pregnant at this time, yet his family members came around, threatening me to look for their son, Idris, or I bear the consequence. “I was arrested by his family, but was later released that same day because I was heavily pregnant.”

“He later came back after many phone calls and the various messages I sent to him. In short, his family members are the problem in his life.”

“The summary of his person is that he can’t decide on how to singlehandedly run his family without family interference.”

“He later accepted to be the father of my second child,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Idris was, however, not in court after being served three times consecutively.

The President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, thereby, dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace.

He gave the custody of the children to Alimot and ordered Idris to pay N10,000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance.

The arbitrator also ordered Idris to take up the responsibility for the education and other welfare needs of the two children.