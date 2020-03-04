A pencil portrait drawn by Kenyan artist Collins Omondi Okello has won praise on Twitter and caught the attention of its subject, American comedian Steve Harvey.

Okello first tweeted a photo of his piece last Friday. He then posted the finished work on Sunday and asked Harvey to buy it.

The response came a day later, with the comedian saying he would be honoured to acquire the artwork. The comedian tweeted the artist directly to invite him to meet either in South Africa or Botswana, where he is due to visit.