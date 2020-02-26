Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Okyeame Kwame, is not taking it lightly with Jedu Blay Ambolley as he has filed a defamation suit against the latter for character assassination.

Ambolley, in an interview, alleged Okyeame was given a loan of GHS 50,000 by the President of Music Union of Ghana of which he failed to pay back.

Describing the allegation as false, the “Made in Ghana” advocate explained the comments have “lowered his image in the minds of right meaning Ghanaians” thus his decision to seek legal redress.

READ ALSO

He is demanding a retraction and apology of the said comments via the same platform on which he made the comments within a 72-hour ultimatum.

Ambolley stands to face legal charges if he fails to oblige to the directives in a bid to avert local and international damages for his actions.

Jedu Blay Ambolley alleged that the former MUSIGA president, Obour distributed GHS 2 million funds allocated to the outfit to some selected musicians of which Okyeame Kwame made the list.

Below is the letter demanding the retraction and apology: