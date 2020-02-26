In a latest video online, comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, doesn’t seem to be ending the rift between him and colleague comedian cum actor Funny Face.

The duo got engaged in a scuffle when Lil Win in an interview said Funny Face didn’t deserve to be adjudged Best Actor of the Year in last year’s Ghana Movie Awards.

According to Lil Win, Funny Face’s works as an actor could not guarantee him the best actor in Ghana’s movie space.

Funny Face, who felt disrespected by his comment, replied Lil Win and called him an envious soul who would be paid in full by his own evil actions in a now-deleted post.

Subsequently, the beef has been taken to another level where the two comedians are now bragging about their possessions.

After receiving a white Porsche car from Emmanuel Adebayor as a gift, Funny Face thought it right to also bless one of his ardent fans who needed help with GH¢1,000.00.

He took a video where he met the fan at a public location, pulled out his wallet and presented the sum to him.

“If God blesses someone, you can also be blessed depending on how you position yourself,” he said after the kind gesture where he showed off Adebayor’s car behind him.

Standing in front of his latest Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle, Lil Win has also mimicked the kind gesture.

He gave out a bundle of cash to a student who needed financial help as he equally bragged of his latest car.

“When you give, give from your heart. Don’t give people stuff when you know it doesn’t come from your heart,” Lil Win jabbed.

Subsequently, one of Lil Win’s team members, Kwame Ahenfie, climaxed the video saying, “this wasn’t a gift; it was bought with real cash and it’s a Land Crusier 2020 model,” referring to Adebayor’s gift to Funny Face.

Video below: