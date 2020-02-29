Comedian cum actor, Funny Face, has shared with his fans a private voice note which was sent to him by comic actor Lil Win on social media.

Funny Face posted the voice note on his Instagram page moments after Lil Win sent them to him over the weekend.

According to the Kasoa Trotro actor, the Mama Bos Papa hitmaker has been calling him several times after he dragged his name in the mud.

Hmm my God is fighting for me, u calling me several times now.. u sending me voice notes now.. To God be the glory… Kwasoa Vandamme… ei go over you [SIC], he said.

The duo have been engaged in a scuffle recently after Lil Win said Funny Face did not deserve the Best Actor Award that was accorded him at the 2019 Ghana Movie Awards.

Funny Face, who described Lil Win’s words as ludicrous in nature, tagged him an evil soul, adding that, his evil ways will kill him.

But in Funny Face’s post, Lil Win is calling Funny Face his friend, adding that, he, Lil Win, would love to know anytime he visits Kumasi so that they can have fun.

Listen to the voice note below: