Actors Funny Face and Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, have been engaged in a beef which is no longer subtle after the latter jabbed the former in an interview.

Lil Win, speaking to entertainment blogger, Zionfelix said Funny Face didn’t deserve to be adjudged ‘Best Actor of the Year’ at last year’s Ghana Movie Awards because he comes nowhere close to him.

Lil Win said ace actors such as Kofi Adjorlolo, Van Vicker and others, who were equally nominated in that category, deserved it more than “mere” Funny Face whose work’s doesn’t guarantee the plaque.

The comment didn’t go down well with Funny Face who attacked Lil Win in a long note.

He further described him as an envious soul who would end up in his own evil ways, adding that, “I don’t worship lesser Gods like you.”

The feud, however, is currently going overboard where the duo are showing off possessions and wealth on social media.

Funny Face and Lil Win have equally given out sums of money to their fans, where Lil Win jabbed Funny Face saying, “when you are giving, give from the heart.”

Check out the video that ignited the beef below: