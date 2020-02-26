Kojo Nkansah Lilwin and Funny Face are on the necks of each other over who deserves to be called fans’ favourite actor.

Funny Face was conferred with the title of ‘Favourite Actor’ at the Ghana Movie Awards held last year and Lilwin is of the opinion there are other actors who are more deserving of the tag.

Infuriated by the comments, Funny Face took to his instagram handle to respond to Lilwin, describing him as “envious and miserable” before asking him to stay off matters concerning him.

The jab got to the heart of Lilwin as information available to adomonline.com suggests the comedian cum musician plans to respond to Funny Face with a new ‘diss’ song titled ‘Funny’.

Kojo Nkansah shared the cover art of the soon-to-be-released song on his official Instagram page, asking fans to expect it soon.

Lilwin posted has also been spotted in a video where he was seen gifting a loyal a bundle of cedis and suggested his car was his personal property, a deliberate attempt to mock Funny Face as he was filmed doing same yesterday beside his gifted car.