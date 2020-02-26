Akua Donkor, founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) was hosted on the Cruise Control show last Friday where she was given the chance to recite the National Pledge of Ghana.

The GFP presidential candidate passed through the Hitz FM studio to reveal her plans and projects for Ghanaians should she be given the mandate to govern Ghana.

Among the many things she mentioned on the show as being policies she would implement as if voted as President, was to give journalists free cars when she becomes president 2020.

MORE STORIES

She again mentioned her plans to change Ghana’s currency from Cedi to Britain’s Pound sterling.

Watch Akua Donkor reciting the pledge in the featured video above.