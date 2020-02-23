Founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, has accused of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo of stealing policies she had outlined during the 2012 campaign.

She recounted how she was the first to propose the free education policy which was supposed to run at all levels, which was “stolen” by Akufo-Addo only for him to limit the policy to Senior High School.

According to her, following her disqualification by the Electoral Commission (EC), headed by Charlotte Osei on grounds of improper filling of forms, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) quickly stole her policies and paraded them as theirs.

In a bid to prove her allegations, the politician dished out her 2012 campaign posters embossed with the free SHS message.

I was the very first person to initiate the free SHS that Akufo-Addo stole. Anyone who had a glimpse of my campaign poster could clearly see the free education outlined in my policies. It was supposed to run from Kindergarten to University, she said in an interview with Hitz FM.

Explaining the policy, Akua Donkor said it was a perfect distribution of the national cake while increasing the level of literacy in Ghana.

She listed her other policies as giving Ghana a duty-free to enable free trade; one media house one car; and free electricity and water for all.