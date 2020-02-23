The National Independent Election Commission (CENI) of the Republic of Togo has revoked the elections observer license of the National Consultation of Civil Society of Togo (CNSC-Togo), an important domestic elections observer in the country, just days to elections in the country.

The West Africa Election Observers Network (WAEON), in a statement released on February 22, 2020 and copied to adomonline.com, broke the news of the revocation of CNSC-Togo’s observer license, saying it is disappointed with the revocation of CNSC-Togo’s accreditation but wishes the People of Togo the best in their Presidential Polls.

CNSC-Togo is a member of WAEON and subscribes to the Global Principles for Non Partisan Election Observation and Monitoring by Citizen Organizations and the Code of Conduct for Non-Partisan Citizen Election Observers and Monitors.

According to the statement, CNSC-Togo was preparing to deploy 600 observers for the Togo elections only to have its licence revoked.

Below is the full statement:

WAEON is disappointed with the revocation of CNSC-Togo’s accreditation but wishes the People of Togo the best in their Presidential Polls.

On the eve of Presidential Elections in the Republic of Togo, scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2020, the West Africa Election Observers Network (WAEON) has learnt with dismay the revocation by the National Independent Election Commission (CENI) of the accreditation to the domestic observer group, the National Consultation of Civil Society of Togo (CNSC-Togo). This revocation of accreditation, coming few days to the polling day, appears to be with no clear justification.

The CNSC-Togo is a credible member of WAEON and subscribes to the Global Principles for Non Partisan Election Observation and Monitoring by Citizen Organizations and the Code of Conduct for Non-Partisan Citizen Election Observers and Monitors. CNSC-Togo had followed all the requirements set by CENI, recruited, professionally trained and received accreditation from CENI, and was preparing to deploy 600 observers for the elections.

While condemning the actions of CENI, WAEON urges the people of Togo to exercise their franchise during the presidential elections. WAEON urges all stakeholders to ensure a congenial atmosphere for a transparent, peaceful, and credible elections.

WAEON wishes to remind the Togolese authorities, particularly CENI that citizens’ observer groups contribute to the promotion of electoral transparency and credibility.

Moreover, that the actions it has taken, not only undermines electoral transparency and credibility, but it is also a blow to the quest for democratic advancement in Togo, especially coming after recent political challenges.

Indeed, the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, which the Republic of Togo is a signatory, affirms the important role of citizens in electoral processes as poll watchers.

WAEON urges the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), particularly its Elections Assistance Division, to always promote and defend citizens’ observer groups in the sub-region.

WAEON hopes that the CENI and all other stakeholders will work to ensure that the people of Togo have a free, fair and credible election and peaceful outcomes. The people of Togo deserve just that!!!

Signed

February 21, 2020