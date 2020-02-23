A prisoner at the Sekondi Central Prison, identified as Enoch Baidoo, has narrated how he lost three of his front teeth from a slap he received from his wife.

Speaking on Crime Check TV, monitored by Adomonline.com, Mr Baidoo said he was forced to dump his wife with whom he has two children because she was too abusive.

My wife doesn’t respect me, she is very troublesome and always demands for money, knowing very well that I am jobless and have no money. She resorts to beating me mercilessly when I’m unable to give in to her demand for money, Mr Baidoo explained.

Mr Baidoo said what broke the camel’s back was when his wife pounced on him and beat him up till he lost three of his front teeth.

I will never forget that day; she turned me into a punching bag and slapped me severally till I finally lost three of my teeth. My face is now deformed because of it, he narrated.

Speaking about how he got incarcerated, he said he was wrongfully accused of stealing coconuts meant for a business man in the region.

I developed business relations with a man popularly called Allan Cash who supplies coconuts to all the youth engaged in the coconut business in the area, he said.

According to him, Allan Cash, who was one time travelling outside the region, instructed him to go pick some coconuts from his house for sale.

Mr Baidoo said he carried out Allan Cash’s instruction by going for the coconuts from his house but on his way out of his residence, a motor rider who saw him, accused him of stealing the coconuts in his absence.

The motor rider called me a thief which attracted a mob to the scene who beat me up and took me to the police station without even hearing my side of the story, he narrated.

Mr Baidoo says after an initial detention at the police station, he was arraigned before court and was slapped with a nine-month prison sentence.

The coconuts, which he was wrongfully accused of stealing, was worth GHC 100.