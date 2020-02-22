Popular Ghanaian media personality, Gifty Anti, has revealed how she made a lemonade when life gave her lemons.

Penning down a very touching inspirational message of how she manages to stand tall despite what life throws at her, Oheneyere Nana Dansoa as she is known in the royal scene expressed how grateful she is to God for how far she has come.

Taking to her Facebook page, the outstanding media personality, who turned 50 years in January, said “I made my own mistakes, I failed, I took advice, I learnt …. But I stayed true to who I am.”

Below is her Facebook post:

No matter how far you go,

No matter how high you get,

No matter how much your life changes,

There are certain things that never change about you.

I am Afia Dansoa….

Afia… something that germinates.

No matter how low I get, how deep they try to ‘bury me’,… No matter how far I fall…

I will struggle to get back on my ‘feet’ and keep my head high.

I will scream, I will cry, I will beg…..But I will get back on my feet.

Dansoa…. something unique. Something that stands out.

I have been considered as wired, odd….

But I didn’t change for anyone. I made my own mistakes, I failed, I took advice, I learnt …. But I stayed true to who I am.

Through that, I stood out. Wherever, I went, I stood out… because I ‘am the odd one out’.

I don’t do ‘every body’, I do me.

I am unique, because I travel my journey, knowing where I am coming from, not forgetting my history and being Grateful for how far the Lord has brought me.

I don’t have it all, I am still struggling but I don’t give up and won’t give up, because I am mindful of the multitude who look up to me.

And though I have broken my right ankle twice, I still love wearing shoes, even if it’s for photo ops. (Resilience)😀

And oh, at 50 years, I still love wearing leggings. (That hasn’t changed)🙄😂😂😂.

Have a beautiful weekend people. Love ya plenty

And hold on to God.