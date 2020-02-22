Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong has said Sunday’s dawn demolition exercise at the Ghana Trade Fair site which affected Mr Raymond Archer’s US$10-million printing press, was needless.

Mr Archer’s firm and over 20 others were bulldozed to pave the way for a redevelopment project.

Speaking on Accra based Class FM Thursday, 20 February 2020 at the foyer of Parliament just before the President presented his State of the Nation Address, Mr Agyapong said: “I disagree with Trade Fair”, adding: “My brother, it’s you today, it’s me tomorrow”.

According to him, “Whether you are NDC, NPP, you are Ghanaian”, even if Mr Archer created just two jobs for others.

“What I expected them to do is that: if even there was a court order to demolish, allow the person to take his properties from it”.

“My brother, they are abusing powers, they don’t know that tomorrow you will need Raymond Archer, too.

“He’s a Ghanaian and I’m proud of him doing business, I don’t do politics with these kinds of things, so, I think they were too harsh”, Mr Agyapong condemnedA.

He said: “Anybody who suffered that fate, I personally believe that they should have given them the opportunity to take their things out of the place”, noting: “My brother, it is not very easy to raise capital to do business, so, when you see a friend doing business and you think he has a political affiliation, tomorrow is waiting for you”.