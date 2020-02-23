Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Awutu Senya East, have petitioned party executives of the constituency to withdraw their endorsement of parliamentary candidate aspirant, Patrick Kwadu–Amponsem.

According to the delegates, Mr Kwadu-Amponsem deceived them into endorsing his candidature.

“He deceived us, we had no idea he was going to contest the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) which is Ms Hawa Koomson,” they argued.

In an interview with Adom News, the delegates said the sitting MP, Ms Koomson had already been endorsed to contest for the parliamentary seat in the 2020 December polls.

“We’ve already endorsed our mother [Ms Koomson] because of the numerous developments she has brought to the constituency and she doesn’t deserve to be voted out,” they said.

Constituency Secretary for Awutu Senya East, Tahiru Dasaana, after receiving the petition from the delegates hinted of a possible disqualification of Mr Kwadu-Amponsem.

The secretary explained that if confirmed that Mr Kwadu–Amponsem deceived the delegates into endorsing him, the party’s leadership in the Constituency may be forced to disqualify him.