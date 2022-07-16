President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect aspirants with the zeal to hold the party together to win the 2024 elections.

He noted that the party needed to build an atmosphere which could ensure victory in the next general election.

To him, he was convinced the NPP will retain the seat in 2024, citing “breaking the eight we shall in 2024 elections.

“An important step towards that victory is the work we are doing today.

“Let us make sure that we elect the men and women who could hold us together and enable us to work together and provide the leadership for the party to be able to surmount our mantra, breaking the eight,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said this during the NPP Delegates’ Conference at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16.

Meanwhile, he congratulated the party’s outgoing Chairman, Freddie Blay for his dedication and role in the party’s success in 2016 and 2020 elections.

A total of 6,146 delegates are expected to elect the new national executives of the party.