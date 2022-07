The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has received injunctions stopping its student wing, the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), and local proxy voters from casting their ballots.

This was made known by the Chairman of the Elections Committee, Peter Mac Manu, at the start of voting on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has taken over proceedings at the Accra Sports Stadium to conduct the elections of national executives of the NPP.

