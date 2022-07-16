A contender for the National Chairman position of the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Asamoah Boateng (Asabee), has alleged that his opponents are bribing delegates.

According to him, he knows those who are engaging in the illegality but will not mention names.

“I know them, they also know themselves so I will not mention names,” he stated.

Asabee disclosed that he has given the delegates money to cater for their Travel and Transport (T&T).

“I only gave them T&T three times-150, 150 and 100,” he said.

He urged the delegates not to be swayed by the money being given to them: “Please stay focused. Remember 2024, you need a chairman that is focused,” Asabee advised.

The pundits say Mr Boateng is in a two horse race with Mr Stephen Ntim for the chairmanship of the party.

Other contenders are George Abankwah-Yeboah, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi, Akwasi Osei-Adjei, Gifty Ama Asantewa Ayeh and Sammy Crabbe.