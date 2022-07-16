A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has arrived at the Accra Sports Stadium for the party’s National Delegates’ Conference.

He was mobbed by party members and some executives of the party, as he made his way to the stands of the stadium when our lens captured him.

Spotting a long-sleeved shirt with all the colours of the NPP (red, blue, and yellow), he is expected to join the over 6,000 delegates of the party who will cast their votes at the stadium.

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, are also expected to grace the occasion.

