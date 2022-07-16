A former Defence Minister, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor, has refuted claims that there is disaffection in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, a party having a disagreement does not connote there is disaffection as it has been purported.

He made this known at the NPP’s National Delegates’ Conference which is underway at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This was when he was asked by journalists on the grounds about how he intended to bring the party together as there is disaffection in the party.

But responding to that claim, the former Defence Minister said the journalist is not a party member to know that.

To him, although there have been serious and many mistakes in the party, he is of the firm conviction those things will be put right.

“Are you a party member, how do you know there is disaffection? Disagreement, fine but not disaffection?” he told the journalist.

He continued that “we are going to have new leaders and therefore I believe the party will put on its best apparel and the country will be better managed. There have been serious mistakes but they will be put right.”

