Aspirants of the New Patriotic Party’s Delegates Conference are currently in an emergency meeting with the Election Planning Committee of the party.

JoyNews’ Elton Brobbey reports that it is not yet clear what the agenda for the meeting is about.

All aspirants have since moved to the venue for the meeting which was announced a while ago by the Master of Ceremony.

Many delegates have trouped into the Accra Sports stadium for the Conference which is officially yet to commence.

Meanwhile, some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who have reported at the venue for the party’s National Delegates Conference, are showing signs of frustration over the late start of proceedings.

The Conference was scheduled to kick start at 9:00 am at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday morning.

However, as of 12 noon, the stage on which dignitaries will sit had not been set. Indeed, a look around shows that there is no clear indication as to when the ball will be set rolling.

Some of the aggrieved faithful, who were seen murmuring and lamenting over the delay said the late start of proceedings may not augur well for the smooth running of the day’s activities.

Some leading party stalwarts such as Gabby Otchere-Darko, former party General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong and other leading personalities are already at the Accra Sports Stadium, interacting with other NPP enthusiasts.