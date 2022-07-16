Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has performed poorly in office.

He said in his solidarity message to the NPP at the party’s Delegates’ Conference at the Accra Sports Stadium, Saturday, July 16 that the government has received more money in taxes and loans than any other government yet, has not delivered.

“The NPP remains the luckiest political organisation in Ghana having to enjoy undeserving level of goodwill from the people yet has only offered poor leadership, incompetent leadership, leading to the current economic hardship for all Ghanaians.

“The NPP government has been privileged to benefit from ¢500 billion in revenue and about ¢400 billion in borrowed input compared to the ¢200 milion under their predecessor, the nation builder His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.”

