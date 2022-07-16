President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that his government will negotiate a good deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said the NPP has a track record of negotiating deals that serve the best interest of the country.

The President gave the assurance at the NPP’s National Delegates’ Conference which is currently underway at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Conference is being held under the theme ‘Holding together, Working together.’

Over 6,000 delegates are expected to vote for some 46 candidates who are contesting various positions.