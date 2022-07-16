National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, says the party has no money and therefore cannot afford to pay its former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong.

This comes a few months after Mr Agyepong accused the party of refusing to pay monies owed him including the gaps in his SSNIT contributions for his service.

Mr Agyepong told the host of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Philip Osei Bonsu, in an interview that he made a lot of sacrifices for the party even before he became General Secretary but never asked for anything in return because he knew all was not well with the party financially at the time.

Mr Agyepong, who was suspended from the party in 2015 for misconduct, expressed his pain for being ousted from the party at a time he thought he was going to receive the payments for his many sacrifices.

He lamented he is the only General Secretary that has not benefitted from the party.

But reacting to Mr Agyepong’s claims, Mr Blay said he has had conversation with him on the matter and even suggested an amount to him which he (Kwabena Agyepong) declined on the basis that he deserves better.

“I have had interaction with him on this issue and we suggested to pay him about GHC 200, 000 as a lump sum but it didn’t work out because he thought he deserved more. If we are supposed to be paying ourselves, the party doesn’t have money sitting down now.

“In fact, he was the signature to the account when he used to be the General Secretary. Payment is not to say we owe you and if you think we owe you, then go to court,” he stated.

