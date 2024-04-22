A group calling itself Patriotic Movement for Dr. Bawumia has condemned attempts of some groupings with the New Patriotic party to lobby for their preferred candidates to be chosen as running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

To them, the use of the media in lobbying for their candidates may weaken the front of the party.

At a press conference in Kumasi, the group urged party members to rather turn attention towards campaigning for the NPP to be retained in government.

Convener for the group, James Aggrey Fiifi Eshun explains, “it is sad to note that the NPP members who must have been vigorously campaigning for our flag-bearer, are at this crucial moment, busily exerting all their energies on adopting various diabolic strategies to force a running mate on Dr. Bawumia. This is absurd and must be condemned by all persons who mean well for the party”.

Lobbying for some individuals to be chosen as running mate to the NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia has heightened in recent days.

Though some groupings have refused to mention specific individuals, characteristics which fit their candidates are often mentioned in press conferences.

But the Patriotic Movement believe the means adopted in lobbying for their candidates could affect internal cohesion.

Mr. Eshun further warned persons interested in the role of running mate to desist from sponsoring groups to lobby in their favor.

”Some of the people whose names have popped up as being interested in being Dr. Bawumia’s running mate have been accused of sponsoring people to hold press conferences and sign petitions to forcefully cause our flag-bearer, Dr. Bawumia to make them his running mate. This childish modus, and odd way of operating in the NPP, if true, must be condemned in no uncertain terms,” he said.

He further stated, “selecting a running mate is the prerogative of the flag-bearer, and under no circumstance must he or she be made to choose a running mate under duress. Furthermore, this weak means of getting a person to become a running mate has never been the NPP’s style; it is too disgraced and must cease forthwith”.

Meanwhile, the flagbearer is advised to make a choice that will benefit the party’s vision to “Break the Eight”.

”Now, the problem we have at hand is, if our flag-bearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia chooses any of the people being forced on him by groups and individuals, through press conferences with threats, deliberate media interviews, campaigning flyers, delegations to him, etc, how would the other factions and neutral members of the party feel, react and respond to the announcement of such a choice?,” he said.