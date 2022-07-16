New Patriotic Party (NPP) national chairman candidate, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, says he has done his best to impress upon delegates to choose competent persons to lead the party rather than be influenced by monetary considerations.

He says if the delegates allow themselves to be induced by cash, money launderers or drug dealers could capture the party.

In the meantime, he has shared his vision – a seven-point campaign message with delegates and hopes they will buy into it.

Amid allegations that huge sums of money are changing hands from the camps of some of the contestants to induce delegates to the party’s conference currently underway at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr Boateng said he had heard same and was indeed aware of the unfortunate development.

“…I’m confident I’ll win. Today, I hear people are going behind me with money. They want to buy your votes. They are using money now and when they finish they cannot come to you…”, he told Joy News’ Elton Brobbey in a live interview.

Mr Boateng faces six other candidates seeking to be elected as chairperson of the ruling NPP.