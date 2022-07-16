President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has said his government inherited a derailed International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme from the John Mahama administration.

To him, his government will negotiate a good deal with the IMF.

President Akufo-Addo said the NPP has a track record of negotiating deals that serve the best interest of the country.

“Our party is noted for bringing our nation out of difficulty such as HIPC under President Kufuor and derailed IMF programme of 2015. Our deal with IMF will help us build a resilient economy,” he said.

The President gave the assurance at the NPP’s National Delegates’ Conference which is currently underway at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Conference is being held under the theme, ‘Holding together, Working together.’

Over 6,000 delegates are expected to vote for 46 candidates who are contesting various positions.

