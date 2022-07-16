A day after Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Ghana Card statement went viral, some Ghanaians have resorted to a social media challenge to sarcastically show how ‘important’ the card is.

Dr Bawumia, who is also the Chairman of the Economic Management Team, chose the national identification system over the development of 1,000 interchanges in the country.

The statement has since angered many Ghanaians, with many taking to social media to register their displeasure through a sarcastic challenge.

At the moment, lots of Ghanians are yearning for infrastructural development in the country, hence many citizens deem his statement as ‘very unfortunate’.

In photos circulating on social media, the Ghana card is seen placed in bowls, on car fuel tanks, and on electricity card metres among other places and artefacts to mock the importance of the card to Ghanaians.

Check out some photos below:

All of these with just my Ghana Card, God bless this country ! pic.twitter.com/SAujwfXyEL — SYLVESTER APPIAHENE GYAMFI (@SuzukiSylveste) July 15, 2022

Filling my car fuel tank with Ghana Card

Cooking with the Ghana card

Ghana card pays my electricity bill

Ghana Card is a more important meal than food

