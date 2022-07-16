Talented Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage, has upgraded her title from Miss to Doctor.

The mother-of-one has been conferred a doctorate degree by her alma mater, University of Kent in England, for her outstanding performance as well as for being an inspiration in the music industry.

Real name, Tiwa Savage she earned the Doctor of Music certificate at a congregation of the University held on Friday, July 15, 2022.

She was shortlisted among a tall list of graduands including the 2021 Nobel Laureate for literature, Abdulrazak Gurnah.

In an official statement, the University of Kent described the singer as one of the inspirational individuals deserving of the enviable degree.

Tiwa shared some graduation photos on her social media platforms. Some spotted her in the company of her family members.

Tiwa was in an elated mood when her certificate was officially handed over to her.

Tiwa studied Business at Kent before she embarked on her incredible music career.