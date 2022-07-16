Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, has poked the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, he bought kenkey with his Ghana card while on his way to the New Patriotic Party’s Delegates’ Conference at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

During his solidarity message at the conference on behalf of the NDC, he told the NPP faithful that the kenkey is too expensive that it costs GH₵5.00.

“When we were coming, I decided to buy a ball of kenkey. This ball of kenkey sells for 5 cedis.The leaves on the kenkey alone is 3 cedis more expensive than the kenkey itself, and guess what? Ladies and gentlemen, I bought the kenkey with my Ghana card,” he ridiculed.

He said this with reference to the Vice President’s declaration of his choice for Ghana card over 1,000 interchanges constructed across the country.

Speaking at the Accra Business School, Dr Bawumia claimed the national identification card is more beneficial than 1,000 interchanges.

“Sometimes a lot of people don’t even appreciate what the impact of the Ghana Card is. But if you gave me 1,000 interchanges and a Ghana Card, I will choose the Ghana Card because it is more impactful,” he said on Thursday.

The Vice President received severe backlash subsequent to this statement.

According to his critics, the statement means the Ghana card could be used for everything. Hence Mr Otokunor’s gesture.