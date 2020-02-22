Former IBF Welterweight champion Joshua Clottey has descended heavily on Ghanaian boxers describing them as unserious and lovers of alcohol and parties.

“Ghanaian boxers are not serious; they are always drinking and partying. They are not serious at all, even after losing a bout instead of them to go to the gym, train and correct their mistakes you will see them at drinking spot.”

He made the assertion in an interview with Accra-based Atinka FM monitored by Adomonline.com.

The former world champion advised young and upcoming boxers to desist from consuming alcohol and partying if they want to reach the lofty heights set by their predecessors.

Mr Clottey is one of the nine Ghanaian boxers to have won a world title, he held the welterweight title between 2008 and 2009.



He is yet to feature in a world title bout after losing to Manny Pacquaio in 2010 and attempts to re-launch his once glittering career has yielded no positive result.