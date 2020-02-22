Ghanaian comedian and actor, Funny Face has described his best pal Emmanuel Adebayor as his guardian angel.

Emmanuel Adebayor (L) and Funny Face

This follows a day after the Togolese football star gifted him (Funny Face) one of his luxurious cars.

The comedian in a twitter post advised the young and old saying they will one day meet their guardian angel and when they do, they should always be genuine to them as doing so will cause blessings to come their way.

