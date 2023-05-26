Former IBF Welterweight world champion, Joshua Clottey, believes boxing in Ghana does not have a future due to lack of development.

The West African country has failed to record a world title in recent years with the last one coming in 2019 when Richard Commey knocked out Russian Isa Chianev in round two to become the IBF Lightweight champion, a belt he lost months later.

Despite the effort by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) to ensure Ghana wins world titles, Clottey believes that vision is far from feasible given the treatment of promising amateur boxers.

The renowned boxer highlighted the dire situation faced by amateur fighters in relation to their development and preparation for major championships.

Clottey emphasized that despite the potential they possess, these fighters are being neglected, resulting in their inability to secure victories in subsequent competitions.

“For now, to tell you the truth No. That’s the truth. Because amateur fighters are the future but when they go for the Commonwealth Games and even win medals no development plan and attention is given to them so they lose in the subsequent championships,” he told ‘Agokansie Nkomo’ on Adom TV.

“For instance, there is just a single coach managing them and they don’t even arrive on time because of poor preparations. They sometimes arrive for competitions two days away and go for weighing the next day. Such preparations will result in winning nothing.

“Because you need to arrive at least ten days to the competitions to be acclimatised to the system but it is not done.

“Meanwhile, if it was the Black Stars things would have been put in place for proper preparations through better sponsorships.”

Meanwhile, there is Ghana Boxing League which takes place at the Bukom Boxing Arena on weekends.